Slippery conditions cause car crashes in town of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported after cars went off the road on State Route 12E in the town of Clayton Wednesday morning.

Officials at the scene said snowplows were unable to keep up with the snowfall, causing slippery conditions.

The crashes shut down both 12E and Pelo Road.

There were reports at around 7:30 a.m. of one vehicle crashing into a utility pole, one off the road and into the woods, and a third, a truck, that had rolled onto its side.

The Clayton Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and state troopers responded.

The roads were closed as of 8:30 a.m. while crews cleared the scene.

