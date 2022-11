WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -An area of low pressure will produce a few inches of snow overnight. Expect lows near 30.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some rain and snow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s.

Wednesday night through the weekend heavy lake effect snow is expected. Highs will be in the 30′s, with lows in the 20′s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.