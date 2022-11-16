Sports highlights: Men’s & women’s college basketball, men’s college hockey

(WWNY) - College basketball and college hockey were on the local sports schedule Tuesday.

It was Clarkson vs. SUNY Oswego in men’s college basketball.

Oswego’s Jeremiah Sparks gets the bounce pass across to Luke VanSlyke for the layup and the foul. Lakers by 4.

Clarkson’s Aydin Kocak dishes the no-look pass to Finn Cork who takes the layup. Lakers are still up 36-30 in the first half.

Clarkson’s Frankie Rainville gets the open look and drains the 3-pointer to cut the Lakers’ lead to 3, 36-33.

But SUNY Oswego goes on to beat Clarkson 94-69.

Clarkson was at SUNY Canton for women’s college basketball.

The Roos’ Samantha Dayter with the spin move inside. Canton leads 31-19.

Clarkson’s Bella Doyle passes to Cassidy Dumont for 2.

Emma Perez with the one-hander to Jayda Pina for the spin. Now its 33-21 Roos.

The Knights’ Lauryn Withrow splits the defense for the layup.

Sophia Munoz backs down the defender and scores. It’s 35-25 Canton.

Veronica Tache with the lefty lay-in. Clarkson rallies in the fourth quarter to beat SUNY Canton 57-53.

SUNY Potsdam visited SUNY Canton for men’s college hockey.

First period: Potsdam’s Jack Loran off the draw, goes to the backhand and scores. It’s 1-0 Bears.

The Roos’ Sam Martin gets the breakaway, switches to the backhand and ties the game 1-1.

Ryan Lieth to Michale McArthur on the shot through a screen. Bears back on top 2-1.

Martin digs the puck out of the corner, feeds the slot to Zac Sirota. All knotted up at 2-2.

However, Loran would notch the game-winner at 3:15 of overtime, as SUNY Potsdam edges SUNY Canton 4-3.

