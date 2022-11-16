Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville

Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.

Teresa was born on October 10, 1967 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of Leonard “John” and Judy M. Zehr Roes. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1985. While in school, she attended the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center (B.O.C.E.S.) for nursing and earned her LPN. Before her marriage, Teresa worked as an LPN for Carthage Area Hospital and then Lewis County General Hospital. On May 24, 1986, she married Lynn D. Widrick at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Elmer Moser officiating. Teresa lovingly raised her family as a stay at home mom.

She was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church, where she hosted several women’s Bible studies and taught Sunday school. Together with her husband, they served on several committees at church.

Teresa enjoyed her flower beds, cooking and baking, camping, swimming and being outdoors. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her greatest legacy was her faith and her love for Jesus.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church, with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie and Kyle Widrick officiating. In lieu of calling hours, all are invited to stay for a fellowship meal following the memorial service, and give their condolences to Teresa’s family. Burial will be held privately by the family in Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions in Teresa’s name may be made to Care Net, 724 State St., Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.