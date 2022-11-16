Thanksgiving meals handed out to military families

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes handed out 200 Thanksgiving meals to military families Wednesday afternoon.

Along with a turkey, families got potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls, gravy and dessert.

The families were chosen at random after entering a chance to win online.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes does the Turkeys for Troops event each year to give back to service members and their families.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.