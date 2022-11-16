Thanksgiving meals handed out to military families

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes handed out 200 Thanksgiving meals to military families...
Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes handed out 200 Thanksgiving meals to military families Wednesday afternoon.(Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes handed out 200 Thanksgiving meals to military families Wednesday afternoon.

Along with a turkey, families got potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls, gravy and dessert.

The families were chosen at random after entering a chance to win online.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes does the Turkeys for Troops event each year to give back to service members and their families.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human smuggling
Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt in north country
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Blakely Houle
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Man allegedly barricades himself inside his home
Homeless sleeping in tents
Watertown lawmakers consider zoning changes to address city’s homeless problem

Latest News

Robert Kugler
Iraq war veteran to talk about journey with dog
Ogdensburg police
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
Snow plow
Snow isn’t only challenge for plow crews
Police Lights
Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people