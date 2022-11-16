T.I. softball pitcher takes talents to next level

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - College signings for high school student athletes continued Tuesday.

This time, Thousand Islands was the place as a future doctor, who’s a surgeon on the mound, is heading to a Division II college in the Big Apple.

Marena Grenier, an outstanding softball pitcher and an exceptional student, put pen to paper to attend Alliance University in New York City.

Her choice of heading to Alliance is a perfect fit as she will pursue a medical career while being able to play collegiate softball.

Marena was a 7 News Athlete of the Week this past season. She posted a 9-3 mark while striking out 154 batters.

Thousand Islands softball coach Scott LaLonde is not only impressed with her performance on the diamond but also off it.

Marena Grenier, pursuing her dreams at the next level at Alliance University.

