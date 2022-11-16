Weather alerts through the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills.

Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick.

There’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 7 p.m. today for St. Lawrence County, the Adirondacks, and most of the state. Snow will change to rain and then back to snow.

There will be snow in Jefferson and Lewis counties, but it’s not at an advisory level.

There will be an advisory for Lewis County from 1 a.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Lake effect snow will start to the south of us. There’s a lake effect snow warning for Oswego County and northern Oneida County from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. They could see from 8 to 16 inches of snow.

And there’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson County from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Much of the snow is expected in a band from Watertown north. The hardest-hit places could see from one to three feet of snow over those three days. Most spots, though, will see closer to one foot.

It will just be cloudy outside of the areas affected by the lake effect.

Highs will be in the upper 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

It will be in the low 30s on Saturday and in the mid-30s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

There’s a small chance of snow here and there for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

