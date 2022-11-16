Where do Tenney, Stefanik stand on Trump’s White House bid?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the White House, there’s reaction from the women who will represent the north country in Congress.

Republican Claudia Tenney, who will soon represent Watertown and much of Jefferson County in the newly-created 24th Congressional District, issued the following statement:

“Last night, President Trump offered a clear and substantive vision for the future built on less government, more freedom and greater opportunity and prosperity for all Americans. He laid out a bold, optimistic, and hope filled alternative to the dire economic and international conditions Joe Biden has created.”

7 News we followed up with the congresswoman to ask if she endorses Trump. We didn’t receive a response.

Trump endorsed Tenney in her recent run for the 24th Congressional District.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District), who has been an ardent Trump supporter, tweeted Wednesday, “Great to see President Trump’s strong announcement last night.”

She endorsed the former president days before he made his announcement. The Associated Press reported Stefanik issued the following statement on November 11:

“It’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican party. I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024. It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

The former president endorsed Stefanik when she ran for reelection to Congress. The congresswoman has been mentioned as a possible running mate for Trump.

Tuesday night, the former president launched his campaign, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.”

He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers.

Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative.

If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms. That other president was Grover Cleveland, who lost in 1888, but served a second term in 1892.

