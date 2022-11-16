Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113

Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the age of 113. (WJLA, WHITE HOUSE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The woman made famous when she danced with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama back in 2016 died on Monday.

Virginia McLaurin was 113 years old.

She gained national attention when she visited the Obamas during Black History Month and in her joy of meeting them, she started dancing.

McLaurin was 106 years old when that happened.

While that’s what gained her the national spotlight, McLaurin was well known in her Washington community before that, having spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week at schools after she retired.

McLaurin also shared stories about growing up as the daughter of sharecroppers in South Carolina during the Great Depression.

