‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an immersive experience into Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”

Coordinator Connie Nicolette says Sackets Harbor’s “Wonderland in the Harbor” combines elements from Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, at various locations throughout the village.

Among the many activities will be a Looking-Glass Room, a Hatter’s Hustle fun run, and a tea party.

Some activities require tickets. You can get them at Watertown Savings Bank.

You can find out more at sacketschamber.com. You can also call 315-646-1700.

