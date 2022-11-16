‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor

Wonderland in the Harbor
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an immersive experience into Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”

Coordinator Connie Nicolette says Sackets Harbor’s “Wonderland in the Harbor” combines elements from Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, at various locations throughout the village.

Among the many activities will be a Looking-Glass Room, a Hatter’s Hustle fun run, and a tea party.

Some activities require tickets. You can get them at Watertown Savings Bank.

You can find out more at sacketschamber.com. You can also call 315-646-1700.

