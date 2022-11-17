Brace for lake effect; warnings posted for most of north country

(WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine is grinding away, mostly confined as of noon Thursday to Oswego County, northern Oneida county, and southern Lewis County.

That machine is expected to grind its way into Jefferson County by early Friday morning.

A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern Oneida is set to expire at 4 a.m. Friday. They could see from 10 to 18 inches of snow there.

For Lewis County, the warning will expire at 4 a.m. Saturday. From 8 to 14 inches could fall there.

St. Lawrence County isn’t being left out. A warning there was issued from 4 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Sunday for all but the county’s northern tip. Places south of State Route 68 could see a foot or two of snow while places to the north could see from 6 to 10 inches.

Jefferson County’s lake effect warning starts at 1 a.m. Friday and will last through 1 p.m. on Sunday.

From 2 to 3 feet of snow could fall in the areas where snowfall is most persistent. Right now, forecasters predict that will most likely be between Watertown and Philadelphia.

In the lake effect bands, forecasters expect travel to be difficult if not impossible. Besides the heavy snowfall, winds are expected to gust to 35 mph, causing whiteout conditions and snowdrifts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for 11 counties, including Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, and Oneida. The rest of the counties are in western New York, where some places could see up to 4 feet of snow.

