STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Charles Gaylord Kerr, 79, of Star Lake, NY, passed away November 11, 2022 at Clifton Fine Hospital.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th at the Woodland Cemetery in Fine, NY.

He was born on December 22, 1942 in Gouverneur, NY, son of Charles and Juanita (Cole) Kerr. He attended Clifton Fine High School.

He married Clarine Reynolds on February 10, 1960 and the couple resided in Star Lake. Gaylord worked at the Newton Falls Paper Co. in Newton Falls, NY where he was a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years. Clarine was a homemaker; she passed away July 25, 2019.

Gaylord and his wife were members of the Aldrich ATV Club and they loved to go hiking and camping. He was a true Adirondack guy who loved to hunt and fish, swim in the pond, traveling, playing basketball and he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Oswegatchie, NY.

Among his survivors are his six children, Tammy Simmons, Watertown, NY, Amy (James) Fluno, Watertown, NY, Daro Kerr, Watertown, NY, Angela Kerr, Watertown, NY, Juanita (John) Deloney, Star Lake, NY and Melissa Norman, Watertown, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife he is predeceased by five siblings, Brent Kerr, Sandra Arquette, Patricia Klock, Lola Lane, and Carlton Kerr.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

