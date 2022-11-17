Charles Gaylord Kerr, 79, of Star Lake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Charles Gaylord Kerr, 79, of Star Lake, NY, passed away November 11, 2022 at Clifton Fine...
Charles Gaylord Kerr, 79, of Star Lake, NY, passed away November 11, 2022 at Clifton Fine Hospital.(Funeral Home)

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Charles Gaylord Kerr, 79, of Star Lake, NY, passed away November 11, 2022 at Clifton Fine Hospital.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th at the Woodland Cemetery in Fine, NY.

He was born on December 22, 1942 in Gouverneur, NY, son of Charles and Juanita (Cole) Kerr.  He attended Clifton Fine High School.

He married Clarine Reynolds on February 10, 1960 and the couple resided in Star Lake.  Gaylord worked at the Newton Falls Paper Co. in Newton Falls, NY where he was a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years.  Clarine was a homemaker; she passed away July 25, 2019.

Gaylord and his wife were members of the Aldrich ATV Club and they loved to go hiking and camping.  He was a true Adirondack guy who loved to hunt and fish, swim in the pond, traveling, playing basketball and he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Oswegatchie, NY.

Among his survivors are his six children, Tammy Simmons, Watertown, NY, Amy (James) Fluno, Watertown, NY, Daro Kerr, Watertown, NY, Angela Kerr, Watertown, NY, Juanita (John) Deloney, Star Lake, NY and Melissa Norman, Watertown, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife he is predeceased by five siblings, Brent Kerr, Sandra Arquette, Patricia Klock, Lola Lane, and Carlton Kerr.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses.  No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gerald D. “Jerry” Van Zile, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Monday evening at Lewis County...
Gerald D. “Jerry” Van Zile, of Glenfield
Candles
Steven M. LaPage, of Raymondville
Candles
Donald Campbell Sr., 91, of Gouverneur
John G. Kramer, 83, of County Route 24, Pierrepont died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Highland...
John G. Kramer, 83, of Pierrepont

Obituaries

Daniel C. Hall, 88, of Brownville, NY passed away November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village...
Daniel C. Hall, 88, of Brownville
Janelle Annalee Cruz, Staff Sergeant (Retired) 41 of Whittaker Road, Carthage, passed away...
Janelle Annalee Cruz, Staff Sergeant (Retired), 41, of Carthage
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving...
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
Corey S. Compeau, age 40, of Waddington, NY passed away after suffering a bout with cancer.
Corey S. Compeau, 40, of Waddington
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes handed out 200 Thanksgiving meals to military families...
Thanksgiving meals handed out to military families