Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Tis the season to be busy at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey brought us up to speed on upcoming events. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up:

- The band Annie in the Water will perform on Wednesday, November 23. There will be dancing and drinks.

- The Clayton Community Band will perform its Christmas Concert on Tuesday, November 29.

- “The Polar Express” movie will be shown on Friday, December 2. There will be a conductor, hot chocolate, and you can get your tickets punched.

- The opera house will host Santa Central from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. There will be a bounce house, crafts, letters to Santa, and, of course, the big man himself.

You can buy tickets, get more information, and see what else is happening at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Lake Effect Snow Warning
Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region
Police Lights
Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people
Vehicles went off a slippery road in the town of Clayton Wednesday morning, closing State Route...
After crashes, officials offer winter driving tips

Latest News

South Jefferson Lacrosse players Reese Widrick, Paisley Cook, and Madelyn Barney signed...
Sports highlights: 3 college signings & JCC women’s hoops
General Brown students show us the blankets they made for charity.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Veterans, students, the moon & geese!
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
About a dozen people turned out for a public hearing on a law that would ban some recreational...
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits