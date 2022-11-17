Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ‘Tis the season to be busy at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey brought us up to speed on upcoming events. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up:

- The band Annie in the Water will perform on Wednesday, November 23. There will be dancing and drinks.

- The Clayton Community Band will perform its Christmas Concert on Tuesday, November 29.

- “The Polar Express” movie will be shown on Friday, December 2. There will be a conductor, hot chocolate, and you can get your tickets punched.

- The opera house will host Santa Central from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. There will be a bounce house, crafts, letters to Santa, and, of course, the big man himself.

You can buy tickets, get more information, and see what else is happening at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.