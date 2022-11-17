Gerald D. “Jerry” Van Zile, of Glenfield

Gerald D. “Jerry” Van Zile (Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Gerald D. “Jerry” Van Zile, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Monday evening at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Debra; a daughter, Kate Van Zile-Hunt and her husband, Adam Hunt, and their two sons, Aaron and Connor Hunt.

Jerry was born on October 13, 1953 in Cortland, NY, a son of Luther and Ruby Wooldridge Van Zile. He graduated from Cortland High School in 1972, and attended Morrisville College for Forestry. Jerry was a deputy for Cortland County Sheriff’s Department for many years. He later was a long time Youth Division Aid at the Austin McCormick Center in Brooktondale, NY. His life was devoted to helping others. Jerry and Debra retired to Mane Stay Stables in Glenfield 20 years ago.

Jerry loved to raise and train horses. He also trained dogs and owned Van Zile’s K-9 Detection Service, and went into schools searching for drugs and weapons. He loved the outdoors and cutting wood, and was always there for everyone else.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

