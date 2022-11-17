Group to discuss medical aid in dying

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There will be a community conversation in Canton Thursday evening to talk about medical aid in dying.

The non-profit Compassion & Choices is making a stop in the north country as part of its campaign to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act in the New York state legislature.

It’s been pending for seven years. The non-profit wants lawmakers to take it up again.

Medical aid in dying allows a terminally ill, mentally capable adult with six months or less to live to request a prescription from their doctor for medication to die peacefully on their own terms.

“A lot of time people die alone, suffering in pain, worried, and this gives people a measure of peace, even if they never use the medication to die peacefully,” said Corinne Carey, senior New York campaign director, Compassion & Choices.

The discussion will be held Thursday at Canton Unitarian Universalist Church from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.