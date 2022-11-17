Jury comes back with mixed verdict in Belden assault trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three hours of deliberation on Thursday, a Jefferson County Court jury came back with a mixed verdict in the Patrick Belden trial.

The Alexandria Bay man was accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat.

The jury found him guilty of the following charges:

first-degree burglary

second-degree assault

fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

second-degree menacing

fourth-degree criminal mischief

Belden was found not guilty of counts of kidnapping and strangulation.

State police arrested Belden in March of last year and said he was armed with a bat when he broke into a neighbor’s apartment.

Belden was accused of forcing the 49-year-old man to move to the building’s basement and assaulting him with the bat.

The trial began Monday.

Belden faces at least five years in prison when he’s sentenced on January 18, 2023.

