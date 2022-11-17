Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village.

Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes.

About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old railroad tracks for recreation.

“The village board felt we needed a law on the books that we could regulate those type of vehicles, especially now with the county buying up the railhead,” Mayor Joseph Beagle said. “We’re in favor of walking trails and regular bicycle trails but we don’t want to see snowmobiles screaming through the middle of the village.”

The law passed four to one with Timothy Widrick the lone “no” vote.

Widrick says he’s not opposed to the law itself, but to the way that the law is worded.

