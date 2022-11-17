Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it.

State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny.

According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued at 1,099.72 from Walmart in the town of Malone on November 11.

Police say when King was confronted about not paying for the items, he fled to his vehicle and left the scene.

Troopers arrested him at his home five days later.

King was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

