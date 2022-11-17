Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Washington Street in Watertown Wednesday.

City police say 47-year-old Michael Worley was crossing the 800 block of Washington, which is near Samaritan Medical Center, around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by the southbound truck, which was equipped with a plow and driven by 66-year-old William Leslie, also of Watertown.

Worley was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries around 6:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.