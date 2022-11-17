Reminder: overnight parking bans in effect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the snow on the way, here’s a reminder that winter parking rules are in effect.

In the city of Watertown, there is no parking on any city street from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. The ban went into effect on November 1.

Most north country communities have similar rules for overnight hours.

Watertown Department of Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keehan says parked cars on city streets are a big obstacle for plow drivers.

“Anything you can do to keep the cars off the road, into the driveways, in the parking lots, will help us out,” he said.

Park on streets and you’re likely to get a ticket, or maybe get towed depending on what community you’re in.

The overnight parking ban in Watertown lasts through April 30.

