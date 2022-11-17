Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Veterans, students, the moon & geese!

(WWNY) - In this edition of Pics of the Week we have students, veterans, and geese to share.

We start by reflecting on Veterans Day with residents at the Carthage Center. They celebrated with a singer from the Carthage American Legion and a cherry cake. Jeff Jacomowitz shared pics of the veterans there.

In General Brown, the school’s FCCLA Club — Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America — made blankets to give to charity. Thanks to Hannah Cottrell for sending this over.

Scott Carpenter took a fascinating shot of the moon with some very bright rings around it in Adams.

And Tammy Bramhall had some visitors passing through near Croghan. These geese were enjoying the Beaver River, but with the snow and cold we have now it might not be as pleasant of a dip.

If you’re out in the snow this week, snap a pic or a video. We’d love to see the snowfall in your neighborhoods and what you’re doing with it.

