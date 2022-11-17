Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday.

The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for Jefferson County will kick in at 1 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to end at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the advisory will last as long as the warning does.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that road conditions can change rapidly because of the unpredictability of lake effect snow.

Whiteout conditions are expected where the snowfall is heaviest, and some roads could become impassable.

