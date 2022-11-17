Shop Small Saturday coming up November 26

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce is asking you to keep local small businesses in mind for all your shopping needs throughout the year and especially on Shop Small Saturday.

Shop Small Saturday is November 26 and chamber of commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

She says it’s a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit by shopping and eating at locally-owned businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

For a directory of businesses in Watertown and surrounding communities, visit watertownny.com.

