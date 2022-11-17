Snow tonight and tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Lake effect snow is expected the next few days. The heaviest snow will be located in Southern Lewis County tonight and tomorrow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected. Overnight lows will be in the 20′s.

Heavy snow is likely tomorrow in Southern Lewis County. An additional 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Lake snow will move north early Friday morning. Significant accumulation is expected.

