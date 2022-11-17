Sports highlights: 3 college signings & JCC women’s hoops

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - College signings and a women’s college basketball game made news in local sports on Wednesday night.

It was a big night at South Jefferson High School, where three senior lacrosse players inked letters of intent to play at the next level.

Madelyn Barney signed a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career at Division II LeMoyne.

Paisley Cook signed to continue her lacrosse career at Division I University of Albany.

And Reese Widrick put pen to paper to continue her lacrosse career at Division II Mercyhurst.

All three players are reaching a lifelong goal of taking their games to the next level...

“When I went there and I toured the campus and I got to watch the practices, I saw the environment that the team had built and the coaches and I knew that it would be the perfect place for me,” Barney said of LeMoyne. “I knew that I could thrive there and play my best.”

“It was just … I looked at the school and I put a lot of thought into it, actually,” said the Mercyhurst-bound Widrick. “It best fits me I think in what I’m looking to accomplish and lacrosse-wise. It’s a great program and I’m really looking forward to going there and continuing my academic and lacrosse career there.”

“The people, the community is definitely the best part and the lacrosse team. It’s an all-around school,” Cook said of University of Albany.

South Jeff girls’ lacrosse coach Jen Williams says all three schools are getting quality athletes and individuals that will add a great deal to each program both on and off the field.

“Hopefully throughout their career from high school they are given the tools they are gonna need to be successful at the next level,” Williams said. Two of them are going to Division II, Paisley Cook is going to Albany at Division I and both of those levels require an intense amount of mental aspect of the game and we try to incorporate within our program as they get older is to incorporate more of a mental game. The physical tools and the skills come along with playing in the off season, but the mental aspect of the game is what’s used at the next level.”

In women’s college basketball from Jefferson Community College, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Mohawk Valley.

First quarter: Kalyna Bryant goes up strong inside and kisses 2 off glass. JCC is down 1.

It’s Bryant again, splitting the defenders for the bucket. JCC is up 1.

Off the inbounds, Bryant banks home 2. JCC is on top by 2.

In transition, Paris Jones gets the bucket. The Lady Cannoneers are on top by 3.

Deelisa Payne connects down low.

JCC beat Mohawk Valley 76-59.

