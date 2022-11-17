State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village

Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Summit Village(WWNY)
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown.

A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic incident.”

Officials won’t say what happened to the patient or when the incident took place.

Because it’s an active investigation, the state won’t comment further.

A Samaritan spokesperson said the state conducted an on-site visit at the facility and “we are actively working with the DOH to complete and thoroughly review the incident. In an effort to protect the confidential health information of those involved, Samaritan cannot issue any further information at this time.”

