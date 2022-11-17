Steven M. LaPage, of Raymondville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Steven M. LaPage, a resident of 8741 St. Highway 56, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with  the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. LaPage passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday afternoon.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Steven LaPage.

