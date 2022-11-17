Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow.

There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.

Here’s how the lake effect warnings break down:

- Until 4 a.m. Friday in Oswego County and northern Oneida County until 4 a.m. Friday. They could see from 10 to 18 inches of snow.

- Until 4 a.m. Saturday in Lewis County. From 8 to 14 inches could fall there.

- From 1 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The hardest-hit areas could see 2 to 3 feet of snow.

- From 4 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday for all but the northern tip of St. Lawrence County. Places south of State Route 68 could see a foot or two of snow while places to the north could see from 6 to 10 inches.

In the lake effect band travel could become difficult to impossible, so brush up on those winter driving skills and stay home if you can.

Highs will be in the mid-30s today, the upper 30s Friday, the low 30s Saturday and Sunday, and the upper 30s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

