Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening.

It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital.

Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit.

Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian, but still hit them.

There was no word on the extent of any injuries.

Washington Street was partially blocked for about an hour after the crash.

