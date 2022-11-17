Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm.

Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other state officials.

He says the state will help plow major streets in the city including Arsenal, Washington, Mill, LeRay, and Coffeen streets.

“They said they would help us out and that would allow our crews to take more care of the side streets. Then I got a call from Governor Hochul about 11:30 (a.m.) asking what we need and what they can do for us. So they’re definitely very concerned,” he said.

After midnight, the forecast says lake effect snow will move north from Oswego County and southern Lewis County into Watertown and Fort Drum and sit in that area for most of the day Friday.

Predictions have some areas picking up 2 to 3 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued lake effect warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and part of St. Lawrence County.

