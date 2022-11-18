3-vehicle crash closes Route 37 near Theresa

Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Theresa Thursday.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Theresa Thursday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - At least three vehicles were involved in a messy crash near Theresa Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 37 and Wilson Road around 6:15 p.m.

A pickup truck, SUV, and FedEx truck were involved. Debris was strewn across the road after the crash.

State police have yet released details. The highway was closed for several hours.

