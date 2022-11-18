3-vehicle crash closes Route 37 near Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - At least three vehicles were involved in a messy crash near Theresa Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 37 and Wilson Road around 6:15 p.m.

A pickup truck, SUV, and FedEx truck were involved. Debris was strewn across the road after the crash.

State police have yet released details. The highway was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.