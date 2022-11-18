Aaron George Jantzi, 36, of Lowville, tragically passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Aaron George Jantzi, 36, of Lowville, tragically passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.

He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Jennica; his parents, Timothy and Kelly Jantzi, Mexico, NY ; a sister, Emmalee, Parish, NY; a brother, Logan, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; nephew, DJ, Parish, NY; his in-laws, Michael and Christine Bush, Lowville, NY; Jillian and Tylar Myers, Hoosick Falls NY; Kyle Bush, Lowville, NY; nephews Aidyn and Tucker DeGraaf, Hoosick Falls NY; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Aaron is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, George and Inez Reynolds and his paternal grandparents, Paul and Phyllis Jantzi.

Aaron was born on October 10, 1986 in Lowville, a son of Timothy and Kelly Reynolds Jantzi. He was raised Mennonite and attended church in Dadville. Aaron graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 2004 and immediately started his career as a laborer on Fort Drum. At the time of his death he was working for himself as a private consultant for renewable energy. Aaron enjoyed cigars, fine bourbon, fast cars, and expensive watches. He was a member of Lowville Elks Lodge #1605.

On February 10, 2017 he married Jennica Leigh Barlow in Barbados. They spent their time traveling the United States not only for work but for pleasure. Jennica and Aaron enjoyed being parents to their fur babies; Bear, Bella, Kingsley, and Chloe.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Lowville Mennonite Church with Keith Zehr, Pastor officiating. A calling hour will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the church. All are invited to attend a luncheon at the Glenfield 3G Fire Department following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Aaron’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Aaron’s family during their time of need. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

