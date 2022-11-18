Arts All-Star: Colin Kempney

Arts All-Star: Colin Kempney
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Colin Kempney takes inspiration from other people’s art but makes it his own.

“I always have to add, like, a spin on it and I think that’s just how I find it amusing not to just copy something,” he said.

The senior from Lowville is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star

He says art will always be part of his life.

“It would be hard not to use art,” he said. “I think even if it’s just like a sketch to relieve stress, I would definitely use that.”

Watch the video to see some of his work and to learn more about him.

