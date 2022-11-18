Blast from the Past: November 2000 snowfall
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we look back at a snowstorm in November 2000.
It really didn’t amount to much, but the National Weather Service made a reference to it early this week when it was forecasting the storm we’re having right now.
The 2000 storm only dropped 2 or 3 inches on Watertown.
At times during this 2022 storm, as much as 3 inches of snow an hour have fallen.
