Blast from the Past: November 2000 snowfall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we look back at a snowstorm in November 2000.

It really didn’t amount to much, but the National Weather Service made a reference to it early this week when it was forecasting the storm we’re having right now.

The 2000 storm only dropped 2 or 3 inches on Watertown.

At times during this 2022 storm, as much as 3 inches of snow an hour have fallen.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.