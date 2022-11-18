Bonnie Sue Petrie, 77, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Petrie, age 77 of Heuvelton NY will be held on Monday (November 21, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery (Brasie Corners).

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Petrie passed away at Albany Medical Center on Wednesday (Nov 16, 2022) surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her four sons Gerald O’Donnell of Heuvelton, Jeffrey O’Donnell of Heuvelton, Richard (Christine) O’Donnell of Basehor, KS and Larry O’Donnell of DePeyster; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a brother Gary (Dawn) Petrie of Gouverneur; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Bonnie was predeceased by her longtime companion Ralph Young in 2016 and three brothers Robert, Lyle “Bud” and Donald Petrie.

Bonnie was born January 19, 1945 in Gouverneur, a son of the late William & Lyla (McPherson) Petrie. She attended Gouverneur High School for her education, and later married Grant O’Donnell. The couple later divorced and she again found love with her companion Ralph Young.

During her career she worked as a nurse’s aide for the United Helpers Nursing Home and later as a housekeeper for Granview. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

