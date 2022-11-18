Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The actor best known for playing the immortal god Thor in the “Avengers” series is facing some mortality issues of his own.

Chris Hemsworth recently found out he has a gene that makes it eight to 10 times more likely for him to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

While making a new series called “Limitless” for Disney+ and National Geographic, he found out through a genetic test that he was at risk.

The new series has the star engaging in various stunts and practices to enhance and prolong his life.

Though producers gave Hemsworth the option of not disclosing the genetic test results, he though the prospect of helping others was more important.

Hemsworth said he hopes the new series will be a motivator for viewers to take better care of themselves and live healthier, happier lives.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in from of Samaritan Medical Center on Washington Street in...
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies

Latest News

A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY
What's it like out there? Check it out!
What’s it like out there? Check it out!
The implosion of FTX sends shock waves through the crypto industry.
Implosion of FTX stuns observers
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
I-81 truck traffic confined to right lane