CindyLou Slate-Rogers, 66, of Mannsville

CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - CindyLou Slate-Rogers passed away Sunday, November 13th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 66 years old.

A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18th at the Adams Center Baptist Church.

Born in Massena, NY on April 15, 1956, the daughter to the late Kenneth and Helen Reynolds Slate.

Surviving is her husband, James Rogers, Mannsville; 2 sons, Nathan Slate, Ohio; Delmar Slate, Mannsville; daughter, Mindy Cunliffe, Sackets Harbor; 3 grandchildren, Kaleb and Kayden Greenwalt, Kylan Slate, 2 nieces, Karen Simpson, Nadie Blanchard, 3 sisters, Marilyn (Cliff) Moulton, Fla; Beverly (Buck) Loomis, Fla; and Connie (Ellis) Blanchard, Fla.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Ashley Camille Rogers.

CindyLou loved to sew, she made 300 masks during COVID and handed them out to the ones in need, and volunteering at local animal shelters.

She loved her church family and her faith in God.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in her memory to SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or Adams Center Baptist Church,13394 US RT 11, Adams Center, NY 13606.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.