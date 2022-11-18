Clayton kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton’s Frink Park got a little brighter Thursday night to kick off the holiday season.

The village celebrated with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

People stayed warm by drinking hot chocolate and roasting s’mores by the fire.

Christmas carols were sung, spreading holiday cheer.

Sisters Austyn and Amelia Bishop had the honor of lighting the tree this year, helping to celebrate Clayton’s 150th anniversary.

“We felt excited and when we finally did it, it was so amazing,” they said.

Norma Zimmer/Mayor:

“It’s been a tradition here for decades,” Mayor Norma Zimmer said, “and tonight we passed it off with one of the older generations to the kids, because they’re going to be in charge of the next 150.”

The village will hold its 60th annual Christmas parade on December 3.

