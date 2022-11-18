Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.
Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning.

That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others.

A warning for Lewis County expires at 4 a.m. Saturday. For southern parts of St. Lawrence County, the warning goes until 7 a.m. Saturday.

In Jefferson County, the warning expires at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The hardest-hit places could see 2 or 3 feet of snow before it’s over.

In the meantime, the Fort Drum garrison commander has ordered no government vehicle travel on post and issued a no-travel order on or to Fort Drum.

Essential personnel should ask their supervisors about how — or if — these orders affect them.

There is also a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in place for all of Jefferson County that was issued by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.
Cars and trucks are off the road in heavy snow conditions north of Watertown Friday morning.(WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow accumulation
Lake Effect Storm: Our Latest Predictions.
Winter Storm
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
Wake Up Weather
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
State of Emergency
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snowstorm
Some of Watertown's homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion
Homeless brace for for snowstorm

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Italian Beans & Greens
Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Theresa Thursday.
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
American Dairy Association virtual farm tour
Local dairy farm to host virtual tour
Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller points out where the lost community...
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community