Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning.

That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others.

A warning for Lewis County expires at 4 a.m. Saturday. For southern parts of St. Lawrence County, the warning goes until 7 a.m. Saturday.

In Jefferson County, the warning expires at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The hardest-hit places could see 2 or 3 feet of snow before it’s over.

In the meantime, the Fort Drum garrison commander has ordered no government vehicle travel on post and issued a no-travel order on or to Fort Drum.

Essential personnel should ask their supervisors about how — or if — these orders affect them.

There is also a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in place for all of Jefferson County that was issued by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

