ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Donald L. Campbell Sr., 91, of Alexandria Bay and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 20th from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with a celebration of life reception to follow at Stepping Stone Ministries in Fowler. A private burial will be held in Hailesboro Cemetery.

Donald was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 14, 1931, the youngest of 11 children of Charles and Ollie Campbell.

He served 9 years in the United States Army and married Joyce Hanratty on April 6, 1957 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley E. Brown officiating.

Joyce passed away on June 2, 2006.

Don worked a variety of jobs including bridge construction, mill work, farming, and for a florist. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and the Miami Dolphins, baking, making crafts, and spending time with his family.

Don is survived by his children Marion Stark of LaFargeville, JoAnne Peck of Syracuse, Amy Campbell of Alexandria Bay, Donald Campbell Jr. of Gouverneur, his four legged buddy Lilly, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Joyce, his parents Charles and Ollie, his sister, and 9 brothers.

Memorial donations in memory of Don are encouraged to Stepping Stone Ministries, 165 Smith Road, Gouverneur, NY 13642

