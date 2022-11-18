General Brown Lions bound for state playoffs

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown football team is hoping for a break in the weather Saturday with their state regional game moved from noon to 6 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse.

The General Brown Lions didn’t let a little snow deter them from hitting the field on Wednesday afternoon as they find themselves just two wins away from a trip to the state Class C championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome.

On Sunday, the Lions captured their first sectional football title since 2013 and their seventh overall, beating Holland Patent 41-0 in the Section III Class C championship game at the Dome.

Lions coach Doug Black says he felt this group could be special when practice kicked off in August.

“I knew we had some talent,” he said. “We had to have some key players step up and that’s what our senior class with Natali and Malcolm leading the way and Seamus Devine — they’ve done a great job and they really kind of overachieved.”

Next up for the Lions is a state Class C regional playoff game against Waverly of Section IV on Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Waverly enters the contest with a 10-1 overall record, beating Chenango Forks 28-14 in the Section IV Class C title game. It’s the same Chenango Forks team that handed them their only loss of the season.

The Lions players know they’ll have their hands full against a Waverly team that boasts a high-powered offense and a stingy defense.

“Waverly’s a really good team,” Kaleb Natali. “They have a lot of star players and it’s going to be a good game.”

“They’re a really good team,” Gabe Malcolm said. “They have an amazing quarterback and a lot of pass threats so it should be a very tough one. Tough weather, but it should be fun because we’re still able to play football.”

“You know, they’re just a great team,” Armondo Orcesi said. “They deserve to be there and they’re just a great team. There’s not much to say.”

“All we know is they got a good quarterback,” Gabe Matteson said. “We obviously feel like we’re the better team coming in. I mean we’re ready. Obviously, this team’s going to ... we’re going to push everything and do everything we possibly can.”

“The quarterback is very good,” Aiden McManaman said. “He like J.P. but he has like a 60-yard arm. He’s a little bit faster than J.P., too. They have a really good receiver. He has 50 catches for, like, 1.000-plus yards and they got really fast backers ... linebackers.”

The Lions are in search of their second appearance in the state title game, their last coming in 2010 when they lost to Bronxville.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.