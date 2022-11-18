George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield

George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days.

George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late John and Katherine (Zsenis) Csizmar. He attended a one room school house on the School House Road, and General Martin School in Glenfield. At a very young age he and his brother Paul went to work for two farms in Copenhagen. When George was 17 he enlisted into the U.S. Navy in April of 1943. He was a veteran of D-Day, Normandy. He was honorably discharged in February 1946.

He married Catherine Hanno on May 5, 1951 in Lowville. George owned and operated his own trucking company, hauling logs, x-mass trees, and had a contract with Camp Drum for hauling ice. George then went to work for Georgia-Pacific in Lyons Falls as a truck driver for over 22 years when he retired. He also owned the Csizmar Junk Yard for many years. “George loved to work”

George was a member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, V.F.W.

George is survived by his three children, John G. (Betty) Csizmar; Sandra Csizmar Davoy; Joseph P. “JoJo” (Diane) Csizmar; a son-in-law, Terry A. Nortz; his ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, his brother, Paul L. Csizsmar; and his favorite niece, Julia Giessler, his niece Paulette, nephew Ernie, and the mother of his children, Catherine Csizmar.

He is predeceased by his son, Terry L. Csizmar, his daughter, Carolyn M. “Hattie” Nortz, his sister, Mary Hulbert, and his sister-in-law, Eileen M. Csizsmar.

The funeral will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Military burial will follow in Brantingham Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the 3-G Fire Department following the burial for a luncheon.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Sunday, November 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials in George’s name may be made to: 3 G Fire Department, P.O. Box 122, Glenfield, NY 13343. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

