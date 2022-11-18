Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest

Shannon Boprey
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest.

Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head.

There was no word if the officers sought medical treatment.

Boprey was being arrested in connection with a September 23 incident at the McDonald’s restaurant on East Main Street.

Police charged him with second-degree assault, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest.

Boprey was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.

