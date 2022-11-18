Grace M. Plamondon (Ubriaco), 78, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Grace M. Plamondon (Ubriaco), 78, of Adams, NY passed away on November 16, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born January 27, 1944, in Watertown, NY the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Abbate) Ubriaco. Grace was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was always known to be caring and compassionate to everyone.

Grace Ubriaco married Joseph R. Plamondon on May 9th, 1964, at Saint Patrick’s Church in Watertown. The two of them met while Joseph was in the Air Force and were married for 49 years.

Grace was always seen at her son’s sporting events and supporting them in all their activities. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren- Alex, Sydnie, and Natalie.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Andrew P. Adams, NY; Jean-Paul and wife Valerie, Clifton Park, NY; and three wonderful grandchildren: Alexander, Cassville, NY; Sydnie, Adams, NY; and Natalie, Clifton Park, NY.

Grace requested not to have any services, but please if you are able memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or Jefferson County Meals on Wheels. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

