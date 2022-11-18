Heavy snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Winds will turn more southwesterly overnight as an area of pressure approaches the region. Expect lake effect snow tonight with lows in the 20′s.

Lake effect snow will be heavy tomorrow. Expect significant accumulations. Highs will be in the 30′s.

The heavy lake effect snow will continue through the weekend. Significant accumulations are likely.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.