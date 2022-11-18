I-81 truck traffic confined to right lane

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Commercial traffic on Interstate 81 is restricted to the right lane from Parish, exit 33, to the Canadian border.

That ban was issued by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The ban is also in effect for:

- Interstate 190 from Route 62 to Interstate 90.

- The full length of Interstate 290.

- The full length of Interstate 990.

- The full length of Route 33.

- Route 219 from Route 39 to Interstate 90.

- The full length of Route 400

- The full length of Buffalo Skyway Route 5.

