Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of Sackets Harbor

Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of South Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey P. Dillabough, 56, of South Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Jeffrey was born in Huntsville, Alabama on July 6, 1966 to the late Patricia Dwyer. In 1984, he graduated from Chittenango High School. After graduation, he went on to work for Production Products until 1998, when he moved to Sackets Harbor with his family. He was employed by Stature Electric as a machinist for the remainder of his professional career.

Jeff was a devoted son who made sure to take good care of his mother while growing up. While in Chittenango, he proudly served his community as a fire fighter with the North Chittenango Fire Department, reaching the rank of Captain.

In 1987, he began dating the love of his life, Sue Whalen. The couple wed in 1991 and have been happily married for 31 years.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, ice fishing and hunting. He was a talented mechanic and could make anything work. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and dedicated father who would do anything for his sons and was a devoted husband to Sue.

Jeffrey is predeceased by his mother, Patricia Dillabough Austin; father-in-law, Charles Whalen; an uncle, Philip Dwyer; grandmother, Katherine Dwyer; and a brother, Timothy Dillabough who passed away at birth.

Survivors include his wife, Susan M. Dillabough of Sackets Harbor; his sons, Jacob J. Dillabough of Sackets Harbor, Ethan C. Dillabough of Long Island; his mother in-law, Mary Whalen of Chittenango; his stepfather, Alfred “Chuck” Austin of Paige, TX; an aunt, Arlene (Roger) Countryman of Pensicola, FL; two sisters-in-law, Katherine Whalen of Chittenango, and Sandra (Steven) Mydlenski of Solvay; a brother-in-law, James Whalen of Chittenango; and two lifelong friends who were regarded as brothers, Michael (Maria) Recor of Henderson and Timothy (Julie) Flynn of N. Chittenango. He is also survived by a niece, Sylvia; two nephews, Seth and Keith; as well as numerous cousins and many more beloved family members on both sides of the family.

The funeral mass will be 11:00am Saturday, November 26th at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor, Father Donald Robinson officiating. Spring burial will be held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the mass at the church beginning at 10:00am. The family will be holding a celebration of life gathering following the funeral mass at the Sackets Harbor American Legion beginning at 1:00pm.

Donations in Jeffrey’s memory may be made to the Sackets Harbor Fire Department at 112 N Broad St, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685; or to the Jefferson County SPCA at 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.