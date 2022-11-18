John A. Starkey, 90, of Lyons Falls

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - John A. Starkey, 90, of Lyons Falls Road, passed away early Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home.

John is survived by a daughter and her companion, Dena Starkey and Larry Johnson of Lyons Falls; three grandchildren, Virginia “Ginger” Williams and her companion, Robert Baslow; Louis A. “Butch” Brecheen II and his wife Brandy; Charles D. “Bocky” and Kimberly Brecheen; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Stormie, Sarah and David; and a great-great grandson, Bryan. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Audrey; his son-in-law, Kent Lachney; a brother, Amile Starkey.

John was born on August 27, 1932 in Albany, LA, a son of the late Thomas A. and Versie Blount Starkey. He attended school in Albany, LA. John was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving from 1951-1953. After his discharge, he served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Boh Brothers Construction, driving plow, and then for the Department of Transportation until his retirement. John moved to Lewis County over 10 years ago.

He enjoyed swap shop on the radio and sitting outside in his rocking chair, enjoying quite time. Most of all, John enjoyed spending time with loved ones.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Spring burial will be held in Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.iseneker funeralhome.com.

