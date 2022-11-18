Lake effect snow through the weekend for some

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight.

Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation of the storm.

There’s a lake effect storm warning in effect for Jefferson County until 1 p.m. on Sunday. A warning for Lewis County is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday. For St. Lawrence County, the warning ends at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Most of the snow is expected today. Through Friday night, hardest-hit places could see an inch or two of snow per hour, totalling up to 2 feet. Other places could see 6 inches to a foot.

Places outside the lake effect band could see a dusting to a couple inches.

