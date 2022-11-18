Local dairy farm to host virtual tour

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of virtual tours next week designed to give students a close look at farming.

Mark Murray from Murcrest Farms says the tours are put on by the American Dairy Association. Watch the video above for his interview and to see the 2-day-old calf he brought with him.

The tours are on Monday, November 21. One in the morning is for middle and high school students. An afternoon session is geared toward elementary school students.

The tours will be live and interactive. If you miss one, a recorded version will be available afterward.

Go to AmericanDairy.com/Tour for more information and to sign up.

